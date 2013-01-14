* Small and medium sized businesses widened tax net
* Elections, lending rates may affect annual target
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Jan 14 Kenya's tax revenues rose 13
percent in the first half of the 2012/2013 fiscal from a year
ago on the back of a wider tax base, the Kenya Revenue Authority
(KRA) said on Monday.
The collecting agency was cautiously optimistic about
meeting its annual target, although it cited concerns over
upcoming elections.
Small and medium and small taxpayers were largely behind the
rise, which was dampened by a slowdown in economic growth
against earlier projections, the KRA said.
The agency collected tax amounting to 380.65 billion
shillings ($4.39 billion) from July through December, up from
338.19 billion shillings previously, John Njiraini, the KRA
commissioner general told a news conference.
Njiraini declined to say what the first half tax collection
target was, but said efforts to improve tax compliance from
among the medium and small businesses had borne fruit after
their contributions had increased by 22 percent.
Njiraini said he was hopeful of meeting the financial year's
revenue target of 881.2 billion shillings, which would be a 24.6
percent increase from the previous fiscal year, but warned the
national election set for March 4 could slow collections.
"The uncertainty surrounding the election process could have
some dampening effect on (economic) activity and therefore means
revenue collection may not be as strong as it could be," he
said.
Kenya holds presidential and parliamentary polls, and the
east African economic powerhouse has experienced a slowdown in
growth ahead of its previous national polls as investors take a
wait-and-see attitude, according to the World Bank.
After the last vote five years ago, deadly violence
seriously disrupted the country and economic growth.
A slowdown in the country's economic growth in the half
first of its current fiscal year to 4.7 percent against a
forecast expansion of 5.5 percent had hurt revenue collection,
Njiraini said.
High commercial bank lending rates could also hurt economic
growth and tax revenues, at a time when Kenya is struggling to
cover civil service wages after agreeing to huge salary
increases for teachers, doctors and the police.
Commercial banks' lending rates have remained stuck at about
20 percent even after policymakers cut the central bank rate
since July by a total of 850 basis points to 9.50 percent in
line with falling inflation.
"High (interest) rates may work against encouraging
commercial activity and therefore businesses are not as
profitable," said Njiraini.
($1 = 86.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)