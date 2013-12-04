BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
NAIROBI Dec 4 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 10.372 percent at an under subscribed sale on Wednesday from 10.473 percent last week, the central bank said.
The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills also fell to 10.761 percent from 10.835 percent last week.
The bank received bids worth a total 4.69 billion shillings ($54.03 million) for the two papers and accepted 4.67 billion shillings, below the 6 billion shillings on offer.
Next week the bank will sell 91-day, 182-day and 364- day Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.
($1 = 86.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: