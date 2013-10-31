NAIROBI Oct 31 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills edged up to 9.984
percent at auction on Thursday from 9.943 percent last week, the
central bank said.
The bank said it received bids worth a total of 3.1 billion
shillings ($36.5 million) for the 2 billion shillings worth of
debt on offer. It accepted bids worth 1.7 billion shillings.
Next week, the bank said it will auction 91-, 182- and
364-day bills worth a total 7 billion shillings.
($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)