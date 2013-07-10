NAIROBI, July 10 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 6.320 percent on Wednesday from 6.0 percent at last week's auction, the central bank said.

Central bank said the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills was unchanged for the second straight week at 8.356 percent.

The bank said it received bids worth 901 million shillings ($10.37 million) for the two papers, and accepted them all. It had offered a total 5 billion shillings for the two bills.

A total of 9 billion shillings will be offered next week for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bills, the bank said. ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)