NAIROBI Feb 19 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 10.326 percent
at auction on Wednesday from 10.357 percent last week, the
central bank said.
The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills also on
sale edged lower to 10.654 percent from 10.672 percent last
week.
The central bank received bids worth 6.2 billion shillings
($71.88 million) for the two papers, and accepted 4.6 billion
shillings. It had offered a total 6 billion shillings worth of
the two Treasury bills.
Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings
worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, it said.
($1 = 86.2500 Kenyan shillings)
