NAIROBI Nov 15 The average price for top grade tea at Kenya's weekly auction on Tuesday dipped to $2.90 per kg from $3.07 per kg last week, brokers said.

Mombasa-based Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said 116,973 packages were offered with little remaining unsold.

Last week 118,335 packages were offered with about 19 percent left unsold.

Tea is a major export for the east African country, and is expected to fetch a record 106 billion shillings ($1.1 billion)in 2011, up from 97 billion shillings last year.

ATB said Best BP1s TEABP1-BEST-KE sold at $3.40-$2.40 from $3.80-$2.34 last week. Best Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE fetched $3.82-$3.16 compared with $3.78-$3.16 previously.

ATB said Afghanistan and Pakistan lent strong support to the auction with useful activity from Britain, Sudan and Yemen. Iran was less active. (Editing by Richard Lough and Anthony Barker)