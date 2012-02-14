NAIROBI Feb 14 The average price of the top grade tea in Kenya, the world's leading exporter of black tea, rose to $3.41 per kg at auction this week from $3.38 per kg in the previous sale due to strong demand, brokers said on Tuesday.

Mombasa-based Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said the amount of tea offered for sale rose to 150,098 packages (9.58 million kg) from 129,045 packages offered at last week's auction, with only 18.58 percent remaining unsold.

ATB said Best BP1s TEABP1-BEST-KE sold at $3.67-$3.16 per kg from $3.70-$3.05 per kg last week. Best Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE fetched $3.49-$3.26 compared with $3.55-$3.26 per kg attained last week.

The high demand for tea at the auction came from Kazakhstan(CIS), Russia and Sudan, ATB said in a regular market report.

At 377 million kg, it produced 5 percent less tea in 2011 due to adverse weather, but earnings from the crop soared to 109 billion shillings ($1.3 billion) thanks to high prices and a weaker local currency against the dollar. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Anthony Barker)