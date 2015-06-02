NAIROBI, June 2 The maximum price of the
top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s)
TEABP1-BEST-KE, fell at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers
said on Tuesday.
Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the
crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the economy.
Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea
from other producers in the region is also sold:
TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION
GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG
BP1 3.04-3.70 3.05-3.98
PF1 3.40-3.70 3.58-3.80
PD 3.20-3.61 3.20-3.79
D1 2.90-3.16 2.92-3.30
Note:
BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE
PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE
PD: Pekoes Dusts
D1: Dusts
(Reporting by George Obulutsa)