NAIROBI, July 21 The maximum price of the top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE, rose at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers said on Tuesday. Kenya is the largest exporter of black tea and the crop is a leading foreign exchange earner for the economy. Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.60-4.16 3.52-3.90 PF1 4.50-4.76 4.28-4.58 PD 4.24-4.54 4.08-4.16 D1 3.80-4.00 3.80.3.97 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoes Dusts D1: Dusts (Reporting by George Obulutsa)