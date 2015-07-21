NAIROBI, July 21 The maximum price of the
top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s)
TEABP1-BEST-KE, rose at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers
said on Tuesday.
Kenya is the largest exporter of black tea and the crop is a
leading foreign exchange earner for the economy.
Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea
from other producers in the region is also sold:
TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION
GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG
BP1 3.60-4.16 3.52-3.90
PF1 4.50-4.76 4.28-4.58
PD 4.24-4.54 4.08-4.16
D1 3.80-4.00 3.80.3.97
Note:
BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE
PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE
PD: Pekoes Dusts D1: Dusts
(Reporting by George Obulutsa)