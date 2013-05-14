BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services' unit to buy Alternative Investment Market Advisors Pvt Ltd
* Says entered into SPA for acquisition of Alternative Investment Market Advisors Private Limited
NAIROBI May 14 The average price of Kenya's top grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea slipped to $3.26 per kg at auction from $3.31 at the previous sale, trader Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said on Tuesday.
The east African economy is the world's leading exporter of black tea, which is a major source of foreign exchange, earning 112 billion shillings ($1.34 billion) last year.
Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1) TEABP1-BEST-KE eased for the third straight week, selling at $3.02-$3.50 per kg at the auction from $3.00-$3.62 at the previous sale, ATB said.
Best Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1) TEAPF1-BEST-KE sold for $2.96-3.39 versus $2.76-$3.34 previously, the broker said.
Of the 149,712 packages on sale, 15.67 percent were left unsold. At the previous auction, 151,736 packages went on sale and 14.95 percent were not sold.
Afghanistan were the biggest buyers, followed by Pakistan Packers, Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries.
($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Anthony Barker)
Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE043D14IZ9 IDFC 9D 7-Apr-17 99.9671 6.0062 1 25 99.9671
Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16975 IDFC BK 28-Apr-17 99.6373 6.0394 1 25 99.