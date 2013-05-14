NAIROBI May 14 The average price of Kenya's top grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea slipped to $3.26 per kg at auction from $3.31 at the previous sale, trader Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said on Tuesday.

The east African economy is the world's leading exporter of black tea, which is a major source of foreign exchange, earning 112 billion shillings ($1.34 billion) last year.

Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1) TEABP1-BEST-KE eased for the third straight week, selling at $3.02-$3.50 per kg at the auction from $3.00-$3.62 at the previous sale, ATB said.

Best Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1) TEAPF1-BEST-KE sold for $2.96-3.39 versus $2.76-$3.34 previously, the broker said.

Of the 149,712 packages on sale, 15.67 percent were left unsold. At the previous auction, 151,736 packages went on sale and 14.95 percent were not sold.

Afghanistan were the biggest buyers, followed by Pakistan Packers, Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries.

($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Anthony Barker)