NAIROBI, Nov 4 The maximum price of the top grade of Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s)TEABP1-BEST-KE, inched up at this week's auction, Africa Tea Brokers said. Kenya is the leading exporter of black tea and the crop is its top foreign exchange earner. Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.60-4.92 3.65-4.90 PF1 3.74-4.06 4.15-4.39 PD 3.72-4.43 3.92-4.25 D1 3.76-4.10 4.00-4.26 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts D1: Dusts (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa and Gopakumar Warrier)