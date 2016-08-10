NAIROBI Aug 10 The maximum price of the top
Kenyan tea grade Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE
climbed at this week's sale, Africa Tea Brokers said on
Wednesday.
Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the
commodity is its leading foreign exchange earner.
Following are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, held on
Monday and Tuesday, where tea from other producers in the region
is also sold:
TEA PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST WEEK (BEST GRADES)
IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG
BP1 2.77-3.72 2.80-3.48
PF1 2.72-3.52 2.74-3.21
PD 2.92-3.40 2.65-3.32
D1 2.90-3.50 2.80-3.50
Note:
BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter
Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts
D1: Dusts
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Louise Heavens)