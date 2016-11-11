By Duncan Miriri
| MERU, Kenya
MERU, Kenya Nov 11 Kenya is relaxing some of
its tea industry rules to encourage production of new varieties
in an effort to boost earnings for farmers of the crop, which is
now one of the country's top hard currency earners.
The East African nation is the world's leading exporter of
black tea, but oversupply and variable weather conditions often
lead to global price fluctuations, encouraging diversification
into niche varieties such as purple and white tea.
Kenyan tea production is expected to be 430 million kg this
year, but just 50,000 kg will be speciality teas, some of which
can fetch 10 times more per kg as consumers worldwide have
started to gain a taste for different flavours.
Unlike black tea, purple tea is not fermented in processing,
and contains anthocyanin and other substances which some experts
say have health benefits, such as helping with weight loss. It
was developed by Kenyan tea researchers about five years ago.
China still dominates white tea production, but Kenya and
other growers are starting cultivation.
Samuel Ogola, the interim head of industry regulator, the
Tea Directorate, told Reuters he wanted the share of speciality
teas to rise to 10 percent of the total in the next five years.
"We are aggressively promoting speciality teas manufacture
and increasing consumer awareness on innovative tea products,"
he said, adding rules governing the production of black tea were
being eased for the speciality projects.
"We have reduced the acreage required to license a tea
factory from 250 hectares to 20 hectares for speciality tea
products," he said.
In the tea-growing region in the Eastern highlands, the
family-run Njeru Industries planted 150 acres with purple tea in
2012, seeking to hedge against price fluctuations, leaving 450
acres to grow black tea.
"We thought that to level out the earnings, diversification
would be a good strategy," said Henry Njeru, the managing
director, speaking with a tall glass of purple tea in front of
him at his office in Meru town, north of Nairobi.
Njeru produced 10,000 kg of purple tea last year and expects
to harvest 15,000 kg this year, selling for $30 per kg, well
above the $1-$3.50 per kg fetched by traditional tea. He said he
had buyers from Japan to the United States.
The product is also finding local demand.
Yash Shah, an assistant manager at Chandarana Supermarkets
in Nairobi, said purple tea accounted for 3.5 percent of its
total tea sales, after the chain started stocking it a year ago.
"I would recommend they plant more purple tea, there are so
many customers who would like to try new things," he said.
(Additional reporting by John Ndiso in Nairobi; Editing by Mark
Potter)