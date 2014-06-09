NAIROBI, June 9 Kenya's Williamson Tea
and Kapchorua Tea both posted a slide in annual
profits on Monday with little imminent prospect of a pick-up,
the latest firms to highlight a downturn in a valuable industry
for the east African nation.
Williamson's pretax profit fell 10 percent to 1.04 billion
shillings ($11.9 million), while Kapchorua Tea's
dropped 29 percent to 182 million shillings. The firms, whose
financial years end in March, share directors.
"The new financial year has started with weak markets and
low tea prices while costs for inputs and labour continue to
rise," Williamson said in a statement. Like Kapchorua, it blamed
lower demand and prices for the dip in earnings.
Last month, tea and coffee producer Sasini issued
a profit warning for its full year after first-half earnings
slumped.
Tea exports, which earned black-tea specialist Kenya about
$1.3 billion in 2013, are a pillar of the economy along with
coffee production, horticulture and tourism, another industry in
the doldrums.
Tourist bookings have been hit by a spate of bombings in the
run-up to the July to September peak season, so a downturn in
the tea industry adds to the economic headaches facing a
government that came to office last year promising to drive up
growth.
The Kenyan economy expanded by a slower-than-expected 4.7
percent last year, well below the 6 percent plus target that
economists say is needed to generate enough jobs for the nation
of 40 million people and drag more people out of poverty.
The government, which is marketing its debut Eurobond, has
said other sectors including a buoyant financial industry will
help push growth back up to 5.8 percent in 2014.
Williamson's management said the firm had taken measures to
rein in costs, including constructing a new solar power plant at
one of its tea estates to cut electricity bills.
Williamson recommended a final dividend of 7 shillings per
share, down from 7.50 in the prior year.
($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan Shillings)
