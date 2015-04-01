DIANI, Kenya, April 1 Kenya may offer tax
incentives to firms in the information communication technology
(ICT) sector to encourage investment and boost its contribution
to economic growth, the minister for information said.
Fred Matiangi said his ministry had put forward a proposal
to the finance ministry on measures to boost growth in the
sector. He said the measures include investment in additional
infrastructure to increase Internet access and lower services
costs.
"The question we need to answer is, how do we speed up
growth in this sector?," Matiangi told Reuters on the sidelines
of an ICT conference in the coastal resort of Diani.
"We need to offer Internet access (even) to the trader in
the village," he said on Tuesday, adding that roaming charges
between several east African countries have been lowered to
boost trade.
Internet usage in east Africa's biggest economy stood at
26.1 million of the population last December, regulator
Communications Authority of Kenya said, or roughly 64 people per
100.
The government is laying 1,600 kilometers of fiber-optic
cable nationwide in the financial year ending in June. It will
add another 1,000 kilometers next financial year, Matiangi said.
He said the government aimed to fund 50 innovators in the
ICT sector every year to turn their ideas into start-ups, as it
seeks to turn the country into an ICT hub modeled on Silicon
Valley.
