NAIROBI Dec 4 Safaricom launched
Kenya's first fourth-generation (4G) Internet services on
Thursday, seeking to capitalise on burgeoning mobile Internet
use in the country.
The government of the east African nation of 40 million
people wants the use of 4G high-speed broadband network to help
raise the Internet's contribution to economic growth to 10
percent in 2017 from about 3 percent this year.
Safaricom - Kenya's largest telecoms phone firm - saw web
data revenue rise by more than half in the six months to
September. The 4G service is a central part of its attempts to
further expand its data business to counter slower growth in
voice calls revenue.
The operator, 40 percent-owned by Britain's Vodafone
, signed a 15 billion shilling ($166 million) deal with
the government last month to build a national security and
surveillance system, and was offered the chance to buy the 4G
radio spectrum - or frequencies - as part of the agreement.
Safaricom Chief Executive Bob Collymore said the company
paid $75 million for the spectrum and would roll out the 4G
service countrywide within 36 months.
Kenya had more than 32 million mobile subscribers in the
quarter ended June, representing a penetration of about 80
percent of the population. Of those users, around 14 million had
mobile data subscriptions.
Safaricom's first-half pretax profit rose by almost a third
to 21.1 billion shillings due partly to growth in data usage,
offsetting sluggish voice revenues.
The company's need for extra capacity was shown by its joint
bid with Bharti Airtel for the assets of Essar's Yu in
April. The deal, which gave Safaricom Yu's spectrum and
infrastructure, was cleared by regulators in November.
Collymore said Safaricom had paid $82 million for Essar's
infrastructure and spectrum.
(1 US dollar = 90.2000 Kenyan shilling)
