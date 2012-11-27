By Kevin Mwanza
| NAIROBI
NAIROBI Nov 27 Kenya's top telecoms operator,
Safaricom, will offer a new mobile phone-based banking
product with Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) to tap into an
underdeveloped market for financial services.
The firm, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone
, has been looking to build on the success of its
phone-based money transfer service, M-Pesa.
Started in 2007 as the world's first mobile-phone based
service for moving money around, M-Pesa has grown to account for
a sixth of Safaricom's revenue or 10.43 billion shillings
($121.46 million) in the firm's first-half ended September .
It has also given the east African nation of 40 million
people a reputation as a pioneer in financial innovation.
Known as M-Shwari, the new service will allow Safaricom's
subscribers to save money and access short-term credit from CBA.
Although the country has seen an increase in the
population's access to financial services in recent years, about
a third of the population still lacks access, the central bank
says.
Total deposit accounts in the financial sector leapt to 15
million at the end of September this year from 2.5 million in
2005, the central bank said, but many poor people especially in
rural areas still keep their cash in mattresses at home.
"Research indicates that a staggering 200 billion shillings
remains unbanked, not earning interest and not generating much
value to their owners," said Bob Collymore, Safaricom's chief
executive.
He said that M-Shwari "will foster a culture of saving."
Unlike a previous attempt to offer a similar service with
Equity Bank, users of M-Shwari will not be required to
directly open a bank account with CBA.
Known as M-Kesho, the previous service required users to
also open an account with Equity Bank, to access banking
services on their mobile phones.
M-Shwari users will save money at an annualised deposit
interest rate of up to 5 percent and allows them to borrow
amounts of up to 20,000 shillings ($230) for up to 30 days at a
one-time interest rate of 7.5 percent, both firms said.
"With this mobile banking product we will leverage on
Safaricom's customer base of over 19.2 million subscribers - 15
million of whom are already on M-Pesa," said Isaac Awuondo,
CBA's managing director.
($1 = 85.8750 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Louise Heavens)