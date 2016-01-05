NAIROBI Jan 5 Kenya's telecoms regulator
accused the government on Tuesday of curbing the watchdog's
ability to manage competition in the sector by recently changing
the law and said the move could discourage investments.
Smaller operators in Kenya's telecom sector claim unfair
competition, saying Safaricom, the biggest operator,
is too dominant.
Francis Wangusi, director general of the regulator
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), said parliament took
away CA's independence in determining if an operator was
dominant last month when it changed sections of the law.
The amendments, which have already been signed into law by
President Uhuru Kenyatta, require CA to involve the country's
competition authority and the ministry of information and
communication before making a decision on market dominance.
"This is likely to expose CA to various forms of litigation
and hinder efforts to further attract investments to the sector
thus slowing down anticipated growth," Wangusi said in an
emailed statement in response to questions from Reuters.
The chair of the energy and information, communications and
technology committee in the National Assembly said lawmakers
wanted to enhance the decision-making on issues of dominance in
the sector by bringing in another body with expertise on
competition.
"We don't want a situation where one party wakes up today
and says 'you are dominant'," Jamleck Kamau told Reuters.
Wangusi said the changes flew in the face of the global
practice, where dominance in telecom industries is usually
assessed by the sector regulator independently based on market
forecasts and other factors.
