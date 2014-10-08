NAIROBI Oct 8 Kenya's regulator said on
Wednesday it had given preliminary approval to a joint bid by
Safaricom and Airtel for the mobile assets
of Essar Kenya and the final nod could be given next month.
The two firms lodged a joint bid valued at $100 million to
buy the assets of Essar Kenya, which operates under the "Yu"
brand in the east African nation, in February this year.
"The whole project is at an advanced stage," Francis
Wangusi, the director general of the regulator, the
Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK), told a news conference.
He said CAK and the competition authority approved the deal
but needed to wait until the end of the month for other parties
to raise any objections, in line with legal requirements, to
give their final agreement.
That could happen next month, he said.
Safaricom, which has a 68 percent share of Kenya's 31
million mobile phone users, will get Yu's network infrastructure
and spectrum. Airtel will take Yu's 2.6 million subscribers.
Safaricom plans to use the additional spectrum to iron out
quality issues on its network like the frequency of dropped
calls, while Airtel needs the extra users to boost its base that
now stands at 5 million, well behind Safaricom's 21 million.
Telkom Kenya, which is majority-owned by Orange,
is the fourth operator in the market with 7.7 percent of users.
Essar, which started operating in Kenya in 2008, is exiting
the Kenyan market after failing to recoup its investment in the
competitive mobile market.
