By Portia Crowe
NAIROBI, Oct 15 Shaded by ragged squares of
canvas, amid choking dust and the noise of hawkers, shoppers in
Nairobi's Gikomba market can turn up Tommy Hilfiger jeans or a
Burberry jacket for a fraction of the price in London's Regent
Street or New York's Fifth Avenue.
But there's a catch: the clothes are all secondhand,
discarded as worthless at charity shops or thrift stores in
Europe or the United States and then shipped thousands of miles
to another continent, occasionally in such pristine condition
that an original price tag is still attached.
Kenya imports about 100,000 tonnes of secondhand clothes a
year, providing the government revenues from customs duties and
creating tens of thousands of jobs. It also offers quality
clothes to Kenyans, many of whom earn less in a month what a
pair of new Ralph Lauren khakis costs in the West.
To critics, the business raises the perennial problem of how
Africa can build its own industry when it is flooded with cheap
imports. But traders in Gikomba do not see it that way.
"It's a source of employment," said Clement Shuma from
behind a pile of secondhand trousers - his speciality - that
includes British high-street makes like Topman and Next, and
sometimes more internationally well-known labels like Levis or
Benetton.
"Even that person who's not well, who's earning little, at
least can afford a piece of cheap (clothing), at a lower price
instead of buying new," he said, adding prices ranged from 400
to 1,000 shillings ($4.50-$11.20) per item, depending on quality
and brand.
It is a common scene across Africa, with Ghana, Tanzania,
Benin, Uganda and Kenya among the biggest markets. They provide
clothing to many on a continent of 1 billion where economies may
be growing but many Africans struggle to get by.
"Before, if you see our people, the knees are torn ... you
can see the thighs," said Regina Wanjiku, a used clothes
importer and wholesaler at Gikomba, describing the sartorial
challenge before the business took off two or three decades ago
when Kenyans depended on more expensive local products.
NEW COMPETITION
How the trade has grown, in part, reflects the economic
changes that have swept the continent. Until the 1980s, high
tariffs protected home grown garment and other businesses.
Then economic liberalisation programmes, backed by the World
Bank and International Monetary Fund, started taking hold in
Kenya and elsewhere. Tariffs were lowered and local factories
had to contend with new competition. Many failed and shut.
Some industrialists say importing secondhand clothes, known
in Swahili as "mitumba", undermines Kenya's own garment makers.
"That has hurt badly the domestic market," said Rajeev
Arora, executive director of the African Cotton & Textile
Industries Federation.
He said 85 percent of Kenya's textile plants had closed
since the early 1990s, while cotton output was a tenth of 1990s
levels.
Other experts say it was not the used clothing imports that
drove factories out of business, but inefficient production.
Dorothy McCormick, a University of Nairobi professor who has
researched Kenya's textile trade, said locally produced clothing
was highly subsidised by the government and had always been too
expensive to supply the domestic market.
"Mitumba" filled a gap in the market, cheaply, she said.
Kenya, a nation of 44 million people, is now building up a
new garment-making business, but the focus this time is on
exports. Kenyan factories exported garments worth $335 million
in 2013 and the business employed 40,000 people, says Jaswinder
Bedi, a Kenya-based director of the International Textile
Manufacturers Federation.
In part, the export business has grown because of a trade
pact between the United States and Kenya, as well other African
states, giving them duty free access to the U.S. market.
HAWKER TO IMPORTER
Nairobi City Council estimates that about 65,000 people work
in Gikomba, Kenya's largest "mitumba" market, with some people
sharing stalls or working on different days of the week. In
addition, there are a dozen or so smaller markets in Nairobi,
and other markets around the country, creating more employment.
The informal nature of much of the trade makes it difficult
to estimate precise numbers, though researchers and officials
suggest it may employ hundreds of thousands.
Banks have spotted an opportunity and, since 2007, several
have opened branches next to Gikomba to serve the traders.
"We actually follow the customer, from maybe a hawker to an
importer," said Benjamin Karanja, a spokesman for Family Bank,
which operates at the market. "So as they grow, we also grow."
He estimated the market's turnover was $1.1 million a month.
The route from donor to new owner, described by officials,
exporters, wholesalers, traders and academics, takes the used
clothes halfway around the world with the money made at each
point racking up to a multi-million dollar global business.
"It creates new livelihoods and it creates new value in a
commodity, which otherwise would have been dumped," said David
Simon, a geographer at the Royal Holloway, University of London.
Charity or thrift shops in the West sift donated items,
often keeping just a quarter of the items. The rest are sold to
exporters for up to 90 U.S. cents a kg, then wrapped in 45-kg
bales and packed in containers - a standard 40-foot container
holds about 550 bales, equivalent to about 25 tonnes of clothes.
At Kenya's Mombasa port, customs agents collect duties of
1.2 million shillings or more per container, officials and
traders say. Although officials did not have total revenue
figures, the state statistics agency said imports amounted to
100,000 tonnes worth about $90 million in 2013 alone.
This would mean at least 4,000 containers and potential
duties amounting to 4.8 billion shillings ($54 million) a year,
according to a Reuters estimate.
At market, Nairobi City County profits by charging a 50
shilling fee each day from informal hawkers. Bigger shacks or
shops pay 4,000 to 15,000 shillings a year. Experts estimate
there are about 10,000 shops and stalls in Gikomba.
"Many families depend on Gikomba," said Wanjiku, the Gikomba
wholesaler, sipping tea in her warehouse as porters unloaded
bales from a delivery truck outside.
Many people start with as little as 1,000 shillings, she
said, enough to buy a clothes bundle that will earn a small
profit. "And then he has food for his children," she said.
