* Project is country's first large-scale mining
* Kenya seeking more revenue from nascent mining sector
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 11 Australian miner Base
Resources has started mining at its long delayed Kenya
titanium project and expects to start exporting minerals in
December, it said on Friday.
Ranked as Kenya's first large-scale international mining
project, the mine has been delayed since 2006 due to financing
constraints, environmentalist protests, disputes with local
farmers over compensation for land and government red tape.
East Africa's largest economy is seeking to derive a bigger
share of earnings from its relatively modest and undeveloped
mining sector, and the launch of the flagship $305 million
project is seen as integral to that plan.
"Base Resources Limited is pleased to advise the
commencement of ore processing through the mining unit and wet
concentrator at the Kwale Project," Joe Schwarz, the project's
general manager for external affairs and development, said in a
statement.
"While some small container shipments are planned during
December, the bulk shipments of finished product are now
scheduled to commence in January."
Titanium is resistant to corrosion and can be used as an
alloy with other metals to produce lightweight metals for jet
engines.
Base Resources Limited said it would ramp up mining over the
next several weeks and increase the processing rates to build up
a stockpile of concentrate, before the commissioning of the
mineral separation plant, which processes the ore.
Much of the mineral produced at the project will be exported
to China and the United States, it said.
The project is funded through a combination of debt and
equity with lenders including commercial banks and development
financial institutions, and has an estimated lifespan of between
11 and 14 years.
Some 330,000 tonnes of ilmenite a year, about 10 percent of
world supply, will be produced at the mine located south of the
Indian Ocean port and tourist city of Mombasa.
The mine will also churn out 80,000 tonnes of rutile per
year, representing 14 percent of global output, and a further
30,000 tonnes of zircon. The minerals are used as pigment in
paper, plastics, ceramics and titanium metal.
Kenya also has gold and coal deposits, and a subsidiary of
Canada-based minerals and metals firm Pacific Wildcat Resources
is scouring the coastal region for niobium, which is
also used to make alloys for jet engines and to strengthen
steel.