NAIROBI Aug 27 Oil marketer Total Kenya said
its first-half pretax profit dropped by 14 percent due to
inflation and volatility in international oil prices.
The group, part of French oil major Total, posted an 891.7
million shilling ($8.6 million) pretax profit in the six months
to June 30, against 1 billion shillings in the same period in
2014.
The company's turnover fell to 64 billion shillings from
90.4 billion shillings the previous year, due to lower sales
volumes.
Managing Director Ada Eze said the economic environment was
challenging due to volatile petrol prices and the shilling's
depreciation against the dollar.
"However, the board is optimistic that with the planned
investments and strategies in place, the performance for the
second half of the year shall remain positive," Eze said in a
statement late on Wednesday.
Eze said the company invested 517 million shillings towards
the improvement of its operations, compared to 500 million
shillings over a similar period in 2014.
The company directors did not recommend payment of an
interim dividend.
($1 = 103.5000 Kenyan shillings)
