MOMBASA Kenya Dec 14 Kenya does not expect its
already suffering tourist trade to see any improvement until
after a presidential election in March because of fears of a
repeat of the ethnic violence that rocked the country when Mwai
Kibaki was re-elected in 2007.
Tourism is one of Kenya's top earners of foreign exchange,
raking in 98 billion shillings ($1.14 billion) last year, but
Islamist attacks from neighbouring Somalia and the euro zone
crisis have deterred Western visitors.
Voters will pick a new president on March 4, the first
election under a new constitution and the first since the 2007
vote that triggered ethnic killings across the country.
"We don't expect any improvement in international arrival
numbers at least until after the elections, and that is
anticipating that the elections will be peaceful," Muriithi
Ndegwa, the head of the Kenya Tourist Board, told reporters.
"The happenings of 2007/2008 post election period have not
been forgotten, especially by foreigners."
During the weeks-long violence, tourists cancelled their
bookings while others fled the country, turning beach front
hotels, attractive to Europeans for their competitive prices and
relatively short flights, into ghost resorts.
The industry slowly recovered but a steady wave of grenade
and gun attacks since the country of 40 million sent troops into
neighbouring Somalia to help crush an Islamist rebellion has hit
the leisure sector this year.
The ailing economies in the euro zone, a major source for
Kenyan tourism, compounded the sector's woes in 2012.
"Our traditional tourist markets have all declined in number
of tourists arriving," Ndegwa said.
Kenya received 1.02 million tourists in the first 10 months
of this year, a 2 percent decline in annual terms, Ndegwa said.
Visitors from France declined 29 percent year-on-year to
28,834 tourists between January and October, he said.
Ndegwa said the country was targeting new source markets
such as India and China in order to attract more visitors.
"We are also very keen on domestic tourists who are
currently holding 37 percent of bed occupancy in hotels
countrywide," he said.
($1 = 85.8750 Kenyan shillings)
