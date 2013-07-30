MOMBASA, Kenya, July 30 A Kenyan judge has
sentenced a man to death for the murder of British tourist
David Tebbutt and handed him a separate jail term for abducting
the victim's wife from a remote beach resort near the Somali
border.
The murder and kidnap in 2011 shook Kenya's tourism
industry. The wife, Judith Tebbutt, was taken away by boat and
held by Somali pirates for six months. Soon afterwards, Kenya's
military launched an offensive against al Shabaab militants then
controlling much of Somalia.
"I have sentenced Ali Babitu Kololo to death for robbery
with violence and I have also sentenced him to seven years'
imprisonment for abduction," magistrate Johnstone Munguti told
Reuters by telephone after issuing the sentence late on Monday.
Kenya has not carried out a death sentence for years and
most people on death row spend the rest of their lives in
prison.
Kololo had been sacked from his job at a safari village
several months before the attack. He protested against the
sentence, shouting his innocence from the dock, witnesses said.
"At some point we shall all die," he said as police handcuffed
him.
(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri and Humphrey Malalo; Editing by
Duncan Miriri and Mark Trevelyan)