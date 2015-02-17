NAIROBI Feb 17 Kenyan hotelier TPS Eastern
Africa said it expects its profit for 2014 to fall by
at least a quarter, mainly due to frequent attacks by Islamists
that scared off tourists.
The attacks caused Western governments to warn their
citizens against visiting Kenya, sending tourism, one of Kenya's
top foreign exchange earner, into a slump.
TPS, which operates the Serena chain of five-star hotels and
luxury lodges, said the downturn in Kenya had created a ripple
effect on its operations in other east African nations, which
was further compounded by the outbreak of Ebola in west Africa.
"During the last quarter of the year 2014, the Ebola
epidemic originating from west African countries negatively
impacted all African tourist destinations," the firm said in a
statement published in the Daily Nation newspaper.
TPS posted a pretax profit of 973 million shillings ($10.63
million) in 2013.
It said the leisure segment was the worst hit by the travel
warnings against Kenya, with the business segment taking a less
severe blow.
"The Kenyan coast continues to experience an unprecedented
business crisis," TPS said, referring to a circuit popular with
holiday makers.
The introduction of value added taxes on tourism services
and park fees in 2013 also affected Kenya's overall
competitiveness, curbing the sector's performance, it said.
($1 = 91.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Pullin)