NAIROBI, July 26 Kenyan hotelier TPS Eastern
Africa posted a 35.7 percent decline in half year
profits on Thursday, putting the fall in visitor numbers down to
euro zone debt woes and security risks in Kenya.
The operator of a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and tented
camps under its Serena brand, said in a statement travel
advisory warnings about terrorist attacks in Kenya, issued this
year by the U.S. and other western governments, had been a major
challenge during the high season.
However, it said there were some bright shoots on the
horizon, including growth in Tanzania's tourism sector.
"The forecast business outlook for the peak season from July
to October (for east Africa) is at healthy levels", TPS said in
the statement.
TPS profits fell to 170.1 million shillings ($2.03 million)
in the six months to 30 June, down from 264.7 million shillings
during the same period in 2011.
Kenya sent its troops across the border into Somalia in
October to fight militant group Al-Shabaab. The Somali rebel
group has since retaliated by setting off several explosions
across Kenya.
Tourism businesses in the country have been complaining
about a decline in European tourists on the back of the euro
zone debt crisis for some time, with Kenya Airways on Wednesday
reporting an 18.8 percent decline in passenger numbers
travelling to Europe.
"The volatile economic environment in East Africa
characterised by inflationary pressures associated with
increased energy and interest costs, negatively impacted results
for the period," TPS said.
Earnings per share fell to 0.90 shillings from 1.36
shillings.
($1 = 83.9500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; editing by James Jukwey)