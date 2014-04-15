(Adds Uganda, Tanzania businesses)
NAIROBI, April 15 Kenyan hotelier TPS Eastern
Africa posted a 35 percent jump in pretax profit last
year to 973 million shillings ($11.2 million), it said on
Tuesday.
TPS, which operates a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and
tented camps across east Africa under its Serena brand, said it
faced a host of challenges in the Kenyan market, while Uganda
and Tanzania posted "satisfactory" performances.
"Serena Tanzania and Uganda recorded satisfactory
performance during the period under review and the outlook for
2014 is at encouraging levels," TPS said in a statement.
It did not break down the contribution of each of the
countries to its turnover, which rose 28 percent to 6.8 billion
shillings.
TPS had to deal with a slump in Kenya's tourism market in
the first half of 2013 due to the country's general election in
March after the previous election in 2007 was marred by
violence.
In the event, the election passed off peacefully, but other
challenges cropped up later in the year including a fire at the
country's main airport and persistent attacks blamed on the al
Shabaab rebels in neighbouring Somalia.
"Other setbacks include the escalated poaching in Kenya and
Tanzania; and the introduction of 16 percent value added tax on
tourism services in Kenya," TPS said.
Earnings per share fell to 3.45 shillings from 3.60
shillings the previous year. TPS proposed a dividend of 1.35
shillings per share from 1.30 shillings in the year ago period.
Its shares were trading at 42 shillings in Tuesday's
afternoon trade, down from the previous day's close of 42.25
shillings.
($1 = 86.8000 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)