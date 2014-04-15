(Adds Uganda, Tanzania businesses)

NAIROBI, April 15 Kenyan hotelier TPS Eastern Africa posted a 35 percent jump in pretax profit last year to 973 million shillings ($11.2 million), it said on Tuesday.

TPS, which operates a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and tented camps across east Africa under its Serena brand, said it faced a host of challenges in the Kenyan market, while Uganda and Tanzania posted "satisfactory" performances.

"Serena Tanzania and Uganda recorded satisfactory performance during the period under review and the outlook for 2014 is at encouraging levels," TPS said in a statement.

It did not break down the contribution of each of the countries to its turnover, which rose 28 percent to 6.8 billion shillings.

TPS had to deal with a slump in Kenya's tourism market in the first half of 2013 due to the country's general election in March after the previous election in 2007 was marred by violence.

In the event, the election passed off peacefully, but other challenges cropped up later in the year including a fire at the country's main airport and persistent attacks blamed on the al Shabaab rebels in neighbouring Somalia.

"Other setbacks include the escalated poaching in Kenya and Tanzania; and the introduction of 16 percent value added tax on tourism services in Kenya," TPS said.

Earnings per share fell to 3.45 shillings from 3.60 shillings the previous year. TPS proposed a dividend of 1.35 shillings per share from 1.30 shillings in the year ago period.

Its shares were trading at 42 shillings in Tuesday's afternoon trade, down from the previous day's close of 42.25 shillings.

($1 = 86.8000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)