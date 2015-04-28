(Adds details)
NAIROBI, April 28 Kenya hotelier TPS Eastern
Africa posted a 71 percent drop in pretax profit last
year to 220 million shillings ($2.33 million), hurt by militant
attacks in Kenya that scared away tourists.
Somali militant group al Shabaab has staged a series of
attacks on Kenyan soil over the past two years, including the
raid on a university where it massacred 148 people this month.
The group also killed 67 during a 2013 attack on the Westgate
shopping mall in the capital Nairobi.
TPS, which operates a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and
tented camps across east Africa under its Serena brand, said
travel warnings issued by Western governments had dented Kenyan
tourism. The industry had also been hit by a value-added tax on
tourism services, it added.
"The Kenyan coast is experiencing an unprecedented business
crisis and unfortunately, most of the setbacks continue to
negatively impact foreign leisure business levels in 2015," the
company said in a statement.
It did not break down the contribution of each of the
countries to its turnover, which fell 7 percent to 6.3 billion
shillings.
TPS said its business in Tanzania also suffered extensive
cancellations between September and March this year due to the
negative publicity from the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. Other
countries were also affected.
Earnings per share fell to 40 percent to 1.35 shillings. The
company proposed a dividend of 1.35 shillings per share,
unchanged from last year.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Susan Thomas and Pravin
Char)