* System expected to cut cargo delays at airports, sea ports
* Electronic payments seen reducing corruption
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Oct 30 Kenya said it would introduce a
single electronic system for processing imports and exports on
Friday, replacing a mountain of forms and paper bureaucracy
blamed for holding up trade.
Entrepreneurs currently have to trek around up to 24
government agencies to get the permits and pay the levies, fees,
duties and taxes they need to get goods across borders.
"When a parcel arrives (at Jomo Kenyatta International
Airport), it takes about five days to remove it. I think this is
unacceptable," said Alex Kabuga, chief executive of the state
Kenya Trade Network Agency which will run the new system.
The new Kenya National Electronic Single Window System
(KNESWS) would let people fill out all the forms they needed on
one website, he added.
Kenya is the main gateway to east Africa, through its
deepwater Indian Ocean port of Mombasa, but traders say it takes
too long to get goods cleared and permit-related delays ramp up
costs.
The World Bank ranks Kenya 129 out 189 countries for ease of
doing business, some way behind regional rival and trading
partner Rwanda, ranked 32nd.
Kabuga told journalists on Wednesday he was particularly
concerned about Kenya's rating when it came to trading across
borders - the World Bank puts it in 159th place.
"When investors see these kinds of things, they say this is
not the kind of place where we want to invest because these
delays are expensive," he said.
Average times to process cargoes at Mombasa should fall from
eight days to three, while it should take 24 hours to clear
goods at the international airport, he added.
KNESWS officials believe it will also reduce corruption by
cutting out manual payments of fees.
(Editing by James Macharia and Andrew Heavens)