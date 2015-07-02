By Duncan Miriri
| NAIROBI, July 2
Kenya expects 20 companies to
start investing about 8 billion shillings ($80 million)
immediately in the African nation's textiles industry after the
renewal of a deal offering access to the U.S. market, its
industrialisation minister said.
President Barack Obama signed the Africa Growth and
Opportunity Act (AGOA) this week, renewing a deal allowing
Sub-Saharan African countries to export thousands of products to
the United States, without tariffs or quotas, for a further 10
years.
The companies had been awaiting the AGOA extension before
moving ahead with their investments, Kenyan Industrialisation
and Enterprise Minister Adan Mohamed told Reuters.
"The biggest opportunity that we have in this country is
accessing the U.S. market," he said in an interview at his
ministry office.
Kenya is the leading exporter of garments under AGOA in
Sub-Saharan Africa. Mohamed said the industry earns about $400
million a year exporting garments Kenyan firms stitch together
using imported fabrics.
Kenya needs to boost exports to rein in a gaping current
account deficit and ease pressure on its currency, which has
been hit by global dollar strength and slide in foreign exchange
earnings from tourism after a spate of Islamist attacks.
Half of the 20 firms that are ready to invest are already
operating in Kenya and want to expand, Mohamed said.
"The other half are companies that are coming from Sri
Lanka, from Bangladesh, from India that are coming here looking
at opportunities in this place," he said.
"We want to get to a billion (dollars in export earnings) in
the next two years," he said. "By the time AGOA finishes, before
it is renewed (again), we would like to do $10 billion."
Mohamed said the main challenge facing the textile industry
was staying competitive on labour costs. Labour and fabric
import costs together make up 80 percent of firms' operating
costs. "That is my biggest headache at the moment," he said.
The minimum wage in Kenya is about $135 a month compared
with $35-$45 in Bangladesh, a garments exporting powerhouse, and
$65 in Lesotho, the number two exporter of textiles under the
AGOA facility, executives in the textile industry said.
"I don't have a problem with the cost of labour being high
but the productivity must match that high cost," he said, adding
improvements in training, working closely with unions over pay
and investing in more efficient machinery would all help.
($1 = 99.1000 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 99.3500 Kenyan shillings)
