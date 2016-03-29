NAIROBI, March 29 Kenyan engineering company
TransCentury Ltd said on Tuesday it has six months to
repay the outstanding half of its $80 million convertible debt
under an agreement with bondholders.
The company, which focuses mainly on electrical equipment
and engineering work, said last week it had reached an agreement
with the majority of its bondholders on the settlement of the
bond which matured on March 25, reduced its debt to $40 million.
"The extension is six months. The total quantum of the
liability is $40 million," TransCentury's acting CEO, Ng'ang'a
Njiinu, told reporters.
Shares in the company, founded as an investment club by a
group of wealthy Kenyans in 1997, plunged by more than 70
percent in the past year as investors fretted about its ability
to clear the debt.
TransCentury entered an agreement with Kuramo Capital this
month to inject $20 million of fresh capital, which would
complement other sources of funding to settle the outstanding
bond and fund infrastructure projects, Njiinu said.
He said he was confident of an improved performance going
forward, especially after cable manufacturer East African Cables
- in which TransCentury has a controlling stake -
tripled its production capacity.
TransCentury's performance would also be bolstered by a
fivefold increase in transformer manufacturing by another of its
subsidiaries, Tanzania-based Tanelec Ltd.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)