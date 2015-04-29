NAIROBI, April 29 The weighted average yields on
Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills eased to 10.268
percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.272 percent last
week, the central bank said.
The yield on 364-day bills rose marginally to
10.605 percent from 10.595 percent last week, the bank said.
The bank had offered bills worth a total of 7.0 billion
shillings ($74.00 million) and received bids worth 1.9 billion
shillings, and accepted all of them.
The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
bills worth a total of 8 billion shillings next week.
($1 = 94.6000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)