NAIROBI May 20 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond rose to 12.886 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 12.787 percent at its last sale in September, the central bank said.

The bank said the yield on a two-year bond also rose to 11.767 percent from 11.470 percent in February.

The bank received bids worth 32.56 billion shillings ($337 million) for the total of 20 billion shillings' worth of bonds offered and accepted 25.29 billion shillings.

($1 = 96.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)