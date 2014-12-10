(Adds dropped word in headline)

NAIROBI Dec 10 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill rose to 10.388 percent at this week's auction from 10.285 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In the same auction, the average yield on the six-month Treasury bill also rose to 9.450 percent from 9.318 percent last week, the bank added.

Investors offered bids worth 1.16 billion shillings, representing a subscription rate of 29 percent, for the six-month bill.

The 364-day bill fared better with a subscription rate of 87.5 percent.

Next week, the bank said it will offer Treasuries of all maturities worth a total of 12 billion shillings ($132.45 million).

($1 = 90.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan)