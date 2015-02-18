NAIROBI Feb 18 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill fell to 10.907 percent on Wednesday from 10.942 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also nudged lower in the same auction to 10.377 percent from 10.403 percent last week.

The bank said it received bids worth 16.6 billion shillings ($182 million) for a total 6 billion shillings worth of bills on offer. It accepted 8.2 billion shillings.

Next week, the central bank will offer bills of all maturities worth a total 8 billion shillings, it said. ($1 = 91.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)