NAIROBI Feb 18 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill fell to 10.907 percent
on Wednesday from 10.942 percent last week, the central bank
said.
The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also
nudged lower in the same auction to 10.377 percent from 10.403
percent last week.
The bank said it received bids worth 16.6 billion shillings
($182 million) for a total 6 billion shillings worth of bills on
offer. It accepted 8.2 billion shillings.
Next week, the central bank will offer bills of all
maturities worth a total 8 billion shillings, it said.
($1 = 91.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)