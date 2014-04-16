NAIROBI, April 16 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills eased to 9.812 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.830 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills also dropped to 10.111 percent from 10.259 percent last week.

The central bank offered bills worth 6 billion shillings ($69.04 million) and received bids worth a total 14.5 billion shillings. It accepted bids worth 11.54 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day shillings worth a combined 9 billion shillings. ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Duncan Miriri)