UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse seeks to catch up with rivals with $4 bln cash call
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)
NAIROBI, Sept 18 The yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills rose to 10.276 percent at auction from 10.163 percent, while that on six-months bills increased to 8.604 percent from 8.550 percent, the central bank said.
The central bank said in a newspaper advertisement published on Thursday that it received a total of 6.7 billion shillings($75.11 million) worth of bids for the two papers on offer at auction on Wednesday, and accepted the entire amount.
(1 US dollar = 89.2000 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Macharia)
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)