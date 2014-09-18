NAIROBI, Sept 18 The yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills rose to 10.276 percent at auction from 10.163 percent, while that on six-months bills increased to 8.604 percent from 8.550 percent, the central bank said.

The central bank said in a newspaper advertisement published on Thursday that it received a total of 6.7 billion shillings($75.11 million) worth of bids for the two papers on offer at auction on Wednesday, and accepted the entire amount.

(1 US dollar = 89.2000 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Macharia)