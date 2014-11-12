NAIROBI Nov 12 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill eased to 10.212 percent
at its auction on Wednesday from 10.242 percent last week, the
central bank said.
The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill, on sale
in the same auction, inched higher to 9.211 percent from 9.183
percent last week.
The central bank said it received bids worth a total 11.07
billion shillings ($122.93 million) for the 9 billion shillings
of Treasury bills it offered. It accepted 10.08 billion
shillings.
Next week the bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings.
(1 US dollar = 90.0500 Kenyan shilling)
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Duncan Miriri)