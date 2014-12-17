(Adds 182- and 364-day auction results)

NAIROBI Dec 17 Kenya's 2-year Treasury bond yield rose to 10.890 percent at auction on Wednesday compared with 10.764 percent at the last sale in July, the central bank said.

The yield on the 15-year bond rose to 12.766 percent from 12.422 percent at previous sale in November, the bank said.

The bank received a total of 27 billion shillings ($298.84 million) for the two bonds, and accepted 20.8 billion shillings. It had offered a total of 20 billion shillings.

The weighted average yield on the 364-day Treasury bill was unchanged at 10.388 percent, the bank said.

The average yield on the six-month Treasury bill rose to 9.517 percent from 9.450 percent last week, the bank said.

Investors offered bids worth a total of 5.98 billion shillings for the six-month and the one-year bill, the bank said, adding that it accepted 5.1 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank said it will offer Treasuries of all maturities worth a total of 12 billion shillings.

