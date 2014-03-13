NAIROBI, March 13 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.946 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.011 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth 7.4 billion shillings ($85.60 million) for the 3 billion shillings worth of securities on offer. It accepted offers worth 7.4 billion shillings.

Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, it said.

($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)