BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
NAIROBI, March 13 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.946 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.011 percent last week, the central bank said.
The bank said it received bids worth 7.4 billion shillings ($85.60 million) for the 3 billion shillings worth of securities on offer. It accepted offers worth 7.4 billion shillings.
Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, it said.
($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.