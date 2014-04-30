NAIROBI, April 30 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill > edged higher
to 8.799 percent on Wednesday from 8.783 percent last week, the
central bank said.
The yield on the 182-day paper fell marginally to
9.774 percent from 9.822 percent last week, while that on the
364-day paper fell to 10.112 percent from 10.120
percent, the bank said.
The bank said it received bids worth 3.5 billion shillings
($40.28 million) for the 3 billion shillings worth of the 91-day
paper on offer, and accepted bids worth 2.63 billion shillings.
For the 182- and 364-day debt, the bank received bids worth
a total of 8.8 billion shillings after it had offered a total of
6 billion for the papers. It accepted offers worth 6.57 billion
shillings.
The bank said it would offer a total of 9 billion for the
three papers next week.
($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough)