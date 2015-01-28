NAIROBI Jan 28 The average weighted yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill rose to 10.984 percent
at auction on Wednesday from 10.825 percent last week, the
central bank said.
The yield on the 182-day bills rose to 10.334
percent from 10.282 percent, the bank said.
The bank said it received bids worth a total of 5 billion
shillings ($55 million) for the 9 billion shillings' worth of
bills on sale. It accepted 3.35 billion shillings.
Next week the bank will sell 12 billion shillings of
Treasury bills for all maturities.
($1 = 91.5500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)