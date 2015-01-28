NAIROBI Jan 28 The average weighted yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill rose to 10.984 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.825 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bills rose to 10.334 percent from 10.282 percent, the bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth a total of 5 billion shillings ($55 million) for the 9 billion shillings' worth of bills on sale. It accepted 3.35 billion shillings.

Next week the bank will sell 12 billion shillings of Treasury bills for all maturities.

($1 = 91.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)