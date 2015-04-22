NAIROBI, April 22 The weighted average yields on
Kenya's 182-day rose slightly to 10.272 percent at an
auction on Wednesday from 10.252 percent last week, the central
bank said.
The yield on 364-day Treasury bills also on sale
rose to 10.595 percent from 10.576 percent last week, it said.
The bank offered bills worth a total of 7.0 billion
shillings ($75 million), received bids worth 6.56 billion
shillings and accepted 6.46 billion shillings.
The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
bills worth a total of 8 billion shillings next week.
($1 = 93.6500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)