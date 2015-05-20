NAIROBI May 20 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills climbed higher to
10.808 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.768 percent
last week, the central bank said.
The bank said the yield on the 182-day Treasury bills also
on sale rose to 10.550 percent from 10.348 percent last week.
It received bids worth 630.56 million shillings ($6.5
million) for the 7 billion shillings worth of bills on offer,
and accepted al the bids.
Next week the bank said it will sell 91-day,
182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total of 8 billion
shillings.
($1 = 96.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)