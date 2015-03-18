NAIROBI, March 18 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill inched down to 10.596 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.636 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said.

At the same auction, the yield on the 182-day Treasury bill fell to 10.326 percent from 10.356 percent at last week's sale.

Both bills were oversubscribed, with investors offering 3.78 billion shillings ($41 million) for the 3 billion shillings worth of the six-months paper on offer, and 5.96 billion shillings for the 4 billion shillings on offer for the longer dated bill.

Next week, the bank will sell 8 billion shillings worth of bills of all maturities, it said.

($1 = 91.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)