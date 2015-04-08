NAIROBI, April 8 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill rose at auction on Wednesday to 10.564 percent from 10.543 percent last week, the central bank said.

The weighted average yield on the six-month Treasury bill fell at the same auction to 10.248 percent from 10.271 percent last week. Both bills were oversubscribed.

The central bank said it would sell bills of all maturities worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($86 million) at next week's auction.

($1 = 92.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)