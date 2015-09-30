NAIROBI, Sept 30 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills jumped to 20.695
percent at an auction on Wednesday from 16.301 percent last
week, the central bank said.
During the same auction, the yield on the 182-day Treasury
bill shot up to 20.331 percent from 14.551 percent
last week, the bank said.
The bank said it received bids worth 5.76 billion shillings
for the 8 billion shillings' worth of bills offered. It accepted
5.64 billion shillings.
The bank said it will offer Treasury bills of all maturities
at two separate auctions next week to raise a combined 12
billion shillings.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)