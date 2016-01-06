NAIROBI Jan 6 The yield on Kenya's 364-day
Treasury bill rose to 13.803 percent at auction on
Wednesday from 13.254 percent at last week's sale, the central
bank said.
The yield on the six-month Treasury bill
increased to 13.164 percent from 12.762 percent.
The central bank sold bills worth a combined 5.68 billion
shillings ($55.58 million), against a target of 12 billion,
reflecting a subscription rate of 48.59 percent for the 182-day
bill and 65.11 percent for the one-year bill.
Next week, the bank will offer bills of all maturities worth
a total of 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions, it
said.
($1 = 102.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by John Stonestreet)