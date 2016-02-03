NAIROBI Feb 3 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill slid to 13.964 percent
in auction on Wednesday from 14.488 percent at last week's sale,
the central bank said.
The yield on the six-month bill also fell to
13.912 percent in the same sale from 14.380 percent last week.
The bank sold 6.16 billion shillings ($60.30 million) worth
of the one year bill and 12.07 billion shillings in the
six-month bill. It had sought to raise 12 billion shillings from
the two bonds, receiving bids worth 36.75 billion.
Next week, the bank will offer bills of all maturities worth
16 billion shillings in two separate auctions, it said.
($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)