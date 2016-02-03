NAIROBI Feb 3 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill slid to 13.964 percent in auction on Wednesday from 14.488 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said.

The yield on the six-month bill also fell to 13.912 percent in the same sale from 14.380 percent last week.

The bank sold 6.16 billion shillings ($60.30 million) worth of the one year bill and 12.07 billion shillings in the six-month bill. It had sought to raise 12 billion shillings from the two bonds, receiving bids worth 36.75 billion.

Next week, the bank will offer bills of all maturities worth 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions, it said. ($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)