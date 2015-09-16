NAIROBI, Sept 16 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill rose to 15.768 percent
at auction on Wednesday from 14.948 percent last week, the
central bank said.
The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill yield rose
to 13.861 percent at the same auction from 12.877 percent last
week.
The bank received bids worth 3.07 billion shillings ($28.99
million) for the 8 billion shillings worth of bills it had
offered. It accepted 2.71 billion shillings worth of bids.
Next week the banks will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings.
($1 = 105.9000 Kenyan shillings)
